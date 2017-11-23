Zoo wraps up exciting spring

IT'S BEEN an exciting spring for keepers at the Darling Downs Zoo as animal families of all kinds welcomed new babies.

Zoo director Stephanie Robinson said they've been kept busy all season with arrivals.

"Spring is always fun,” Ms Robinson said.

"We've got quite a few different birds breeding, which is always great.

"In the house at the moment, we've got two baby tawny frogmouth (owls) that we're looking after.

"We've got a new baby wombat. She's a live wire, just amazing - she runs everywhere and is absolutely hilarious.”

It might be a fun season for the zoo's workers, but it's also quite stressful.

"We do have conflicting emotions though because you're also really concer- ned,” she said.

"Is mum going to do the right thing? Are they going to survive?

"The blackouts we were having was a big worry, because many of the animals rely on heat at night.

"We have extremely high excitement and high stress at the same time.”

Staff are further kept busy with other kinds of charges.

"We also get injured animals, we got a rescued magpie the other day,” she said.

The busy birthing season came with precedent-setting news as well - proud zebra parents welcomed two of the first zebra foals to be born in Queensland.

A baby camel and a clutch of baby emus also joined the zoo's family.

Some new arrivals weren't babies, but new additions via adoption.

Ms Robinson said they had taken in a red-tail black cockatoo, an African grey parrot and a "beautiful” green-wing macaw.

"We had to take them for a vet-check, the macaw did have some health problems and needed medication - and it wasn't fun trying to get that into his beak - but thankfully he's much better. They are gorgeous little birds.”