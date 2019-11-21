Zombie rebellion: ‘Living dead’ hit streets over climate

Sally Gebbett and Heather Simpson will take part in the Extinction Rebellion Stanthorpe protest on Saturday night.

Sally Gebbett and Heather Simpson will take part in the Extinction Rebellion Stanthorpe protest on Saturday night.

CONTROVERSIAL activism group, Extinction Rebellion, plan to bring the dead to life on the streets of Stanthorpe.

The group say we won't witness similar scenes that put the group in the headlines earlier this month after clashes with police in capital cities around the country.

Instead they plan to hold a peaceful gathering in Weeroona Park on Saturday night from 7pm and intend to let their 'living dead' make up and climate messages and placards speak for them.

"A group of locals, including Extinction Rebellion Stanthorpe and Local Climate Action Stanthorpe, have organised a gathering called Awaken the Living Dead for Planetary Justice," one of the event organisers, Heather Simpson said.

"The plan is to bring people who are concerned about climate change and the global ecological crisis together to draw attention to these crucial issues of our time, which our community is already suffering from.

"A global consensus of global climate scientists agree that our climate is changing due to human greenhouse emissions, which is leading to increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events like droughts, fires and floods.

"We do not believe our current government is taking these problems seriously enough, shown clearly by the Prime Minister's continuing support of new coal mines and attempts to silence those who wish to speak up about climate change.

"We would like the Morrison government to know that it is not just "inner city woke greenies" who are aware of the human impacts that are driving these emergencies.

"Some refer to those who can still ignore the ecological crisis facing our planet as 'The Living Dead'.

"Local musicians, activists and citizens will come together looking as dead as possible to present a stark message, that we, the people of Stanthorpe, will not just lay down and die.

"We are not planning to break the law or glue ourselves to any streets, as we don't see the benefit of this in our community at this time," Ms Simpson said.