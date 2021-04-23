Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chloe Zhao, who won best director at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, is favorite to become the second-ever female directing winner at the Oscars
Chloe Zhao, who won best director at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, is favorite to become the second-ever female directing winner at the Oscars
Movies

Zhao 'excited' for Oscars

23rd Apr 2021 4:24 PM

Chloe Zhao voiced her excitement about the looming Oscars as her road movie "Nomadland" topped the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday, winning best feature and showing no signs of slowing down its relentless award season charge.

- Obamas win again - While "Nomadland" topped the Spirit Awards with four wins from five nominations, its star Frances McDormand missed out to Carey Mulligan of "Promising Young Woman," a potential dark horse for the Oscars.

Originally published as Zhao 'excited' for Oscars as 'Nomadland' wins at Spirit Awards

nomadland spirit awards

Just In

    Meal kit price war heats up

    Meal kit price war heats up
    • 23rd Apr 2021 4:43 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        Premium Content One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        News One-third of Queensland councils are at “high risk” of not being financially sustainable, as they battle low cash flows and extra costs.

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News This is moving to a new home for a better digital experience

        Exciting new digital future for the Gatton Star

        Exciting new digital future for the Gatton Star

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of...

        Police, emergency crews to answer questions at coffee shop

        Premium Content Police, emergency crews to answer questions at coffee shop

        Community If you have a question about anything police or emergency services related...