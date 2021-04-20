Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hollywood star Zac Efron has revealed he spent time at the Great Barrier Reef in Townsville and will feature conservation efforts on his Netflix series.
Hollywood star Zac Efron has revealed he spent time at the Great Barrier Reef in Townsville and will feature conservation efforts on his Netflix series.
Celebrity

Zac Efron visits Great Barrier Reef for Netflix series

by Amy Price
20th Apr 2021 12:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Great Barrier Reef is set to feature in Zac Efron's Netflix series after the Hollywood actor paid a visit to the iconic Queensland destination last week.

Efron and producing partner Darin Olien today shared photos from their visit to the The Australian Institute of Marine Science in Townsville where they were taught about coral seeding tools that aim to speed up the return of coral cover to the damaged reef.

Zac Efron and Darin Olien at The Australian Institute of Marine Science in Townsville. Picture: Instagram/ @zacdowntoearth
Zac Efron and Darin Olien at The Australian Institute of Marine Science in Townsville. Picture: Instagram/ @zacdowntoearth

The US actor, who recently based himself in Byron Bay, is currently travelling Australia filming the second season of Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which explores nature, cultures and sustainable living.

"@australianmarinescience is developing tools and approaches for enhancing coral reef resilience on the Great Barrier Reef. Learning the ways we can help save these ecosystems before we check them out in person," the caption read on Down to Earth's Instagram post.

Olien added: "Supporting the health of this important ecosystem!"

Zac Efron and Darin Olien at The Australian Institute of Marine Science. Picture: Instagram/ @zacdowntoearth
Zac Efron and Darin Olien at The Australian Institute of Marine Science. Picture: Instagram/ @zacdowntoearth

Efron caused a stir after stopping into Brisbane this month before travelling north, spotted by locals in Far North Queensland as well as on sailing trip in the Whitsundays last week.

The filming group, which includes his brother Dylan Efron, have been sharing their trip on social media, including getting acquainted with cockatoos at the Whitsundays.

Previously they have filmed across locations in Adelaide, Tasmania, Victoria, the Hunter Valley and Dubbo.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Zac Efron visits Great Barrier Reef for Netflix series

great barrier reef netflix zac efron

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Property REVEALED: Queensland’s best and worst performing postcodes when it comes to paying off a mortgage. Find out if you’re in the bad books.

        Cabinet backs Brisbane Olympics

        Premium Content Cabinet backs Brisbane Olympics

        Politics Cabinet has backed a bid for the 2032 Olympic Games

        Exciting new digital future for the Gatton Star

        Exciting new digital future for the Gatton Star

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of...

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.