Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Zac Efron goes Aussie with mullet

by Bianca Mastroianni
22nd Dec 2020 1:06 PM

Zac Efron is now a fully-fledged Australian, thanks to his new haircut.

The star, who has been living in Australia for a few months, has debuted a mullet.

Efron went to Atta Boy Hair in Adelaide to get his new haircut, and even decided to give the owner Robby Lippett a trim while he was there.

Zac Efron has opted for a mullet while living in South Australia. Picture: Instagram
Zac Efron has opted for a mullet while living in South Australia. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Inside Efron's whirlwind Byron romance

Efron is living in South Australia at the moment while he films his new movie Gold.

He will star alongside Anthony Hayes and award-winning actor Susie Porter, while Hayes will also direct the film, which is based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Polly Smyth.

Zac lent a hand at cutting the barber shop owner’s hair. Picture: Instagram.
Zac lent a hand at cutting the barber shop owner’s hair. Picture: Instagram.

RELATED: Aussie's bold proposal to Zac Efron

Gold is a thriller about greed and the lengths people will go to secure themselves a fortune. It follows two drifters travelling through the outback who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found.

They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty, with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment.

The other man remains and must endure the harsh desert climate, preying wolves and intruders while battling the creeping doubt that he has been abandoned to his own fate.

Hayes said it was an "absolute gift" to have secured Efron as his main man for the film.

"I can't wait to deliver this bold, visceral and cinematic film to audiences all around the world," he said.

Zac has been residing in Australia since August, where he met his new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

The two are currently living together in a luxurious $22 million beachfront mansion in Byron Bay.

Vanessa met Zac at the Byron Bay General Store cafe where she was working.

Originally published as Zac Efron goes Aussie with mullet

More Stories

celebrity offbeat zac efron

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Premium Content Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Crime Esk police have released CCTV of the man they wish to speak to in relation to a theft from a local business

        In court: Repeat drug and drink driving offender

        Premium Content In court: Repeat drug and drink driving offender

        Crime The woman appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court and copped a hefty fine for the...

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83

        Future of Gatton park decided by council

        Premium Content Future of Gatton park decided by council

        Council News REVEALED: Council has discussed a plan to sell the local park for development