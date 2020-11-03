Menu
Adrian Namana
News

Yowie prepper’s partner had 33 ‘pot’ plants growing in car

Maddie Manwaring
3rd Nov 2020 12:01 AM
A DAD who had been smoking marijuana moments before police searched his Cooloola Cove property tried to pass dozens of marijuana plants off as tomatoes, before coming clean.

On September 9, police found more than 30 marijuana plants and a number of homemade bongs while searching Adrian Hapaera Namana's property in relation to another matter.

Inside Namana's house, where lives with his partner and their 19-year-old son, police found one gram of marijuana leaf in a clip seal bag, another gram in two bowls, multiple homemade bongs and a set of scales.

* BREAKING: Police investigate suspicious death on Gympie farm

* Small woman's lonely death near Gympie could be sinister

* Southside hairdresser caught with $100k in goods

The 44-year-old told police he had been smoking from one iced coffee bottle bong moments before they arrived.

Outside, police searched Namana's unregistered car and discovered 33 marijuana seedlings of various heights growing in trays.

The court heard Namana tried to joke with police at first, saying the seedlings were tomato plants, before coming clean and taking ownership of the drugs, which he said were for personal use.

Namana pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to producing marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of scales and bongs.

The court heard he had previously worked in the forestry industry, but had been unemployed for four years after contracting Ross River Fever.

Namana's lawyer said he had been unloading trawlers, and fixing cars and motorbikes to make ends meet.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Namana $800

Namana's partner, Helen Rachael Doran, 46, was also arrested as a result of the search, and was sentenced earlier this month on eight charges including producing marijuana and possessing several illegal weapons.

During the same search, police had found a credit card, a butterfly knife, tasers, knuckledusters and a laser pointer, which Doran claimed she used as protection against yowies.

She was also fined $800.

