Show’s awkward X-rated reality

AS LOVE Island Australia enters its final week, things are well and truly heating up between the remaining couples - making things awkward if you are still single.

"I used to every night grab my little blanket and wrap it around my ears and over my eyes to make it darker, and also try and block out some of the kissing noises and stuff going on around me," Edyn 'Mac' Mackney told news.com.au.

"It was very interesting every night seeing Josh's naked arse running out of the room to bathroom."

Besides seeing Josh naked every night, Mac confessed it had become more and more difficult to sleep every night.

Love Island contestants Mac and Teddy decided to leave the show on Monday night’s episode. Picture: Channel 9

"It is a little bit hard to get to sleep sometimes when you've literally got a couple on either side of you having a bit of fun, you've got to mentally block that out," she said.

Mac exited the house in Monday night's dramatic episode alongside Teddy Briggs, with both choosing to leave the villa after failing to find a romantic connection.

Out of those remaining in the house, Teddy told news.com.au Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp are the most genuine and don't care about getting the $50,000 first prize.

While Eden Dally and Erin Barnett are a real couple he also believes they are playing the game to get the money.

MORE: The X-rated Love Island moment viewers didn't get to see

Love Island Australia's Eden and Erin. Picture: Channel 9

"I've heard a couple of times Erin and Eden talking about tactics," Teddy claimed.

"In fact a couple of days ago they were having an argument - I don't know what the argument was about - but Erin kept saying, 'you're just doing this for TV, you're just doing this for TV.' The fact that they are thinking about that didn't sit that well with me."

Meanwhile both Mac and Teddy are in agreement that there is no way Grant and Eden have secret girlfriends, which they have been accused of on social media.

Teddy believes Grant and Tayla are the most genuine couple. Picture: Channel 9

"Love Island is being so well received that I think everybody just wants their 15 minutes of fame … I don't think it's true," Teddy said.

"It would just be way too impossible for them to do that, I mean Grant is a pretty stupid guy but he's not that stupid," Mac added.

"Grant is so into Tayla and Eden is so into Erin there's just no way they have girlfriends on the outside."

Love Island Australia airs on 9Now and 9Go at 8.30pm