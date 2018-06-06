Youths connect with the sound of music

CONNECTING WITH MUSIC: Some of the students performing their song during the six-day workshop with Steve Robins (centre).

NOT MANY kids can say they've written and recorded their own song - but five lucky Lockyer Valley youths now can.

Over three weeks in May, the Lockyer Community Centre ran a music workshop for disengaged youths that had them writing, performing, and producing their own unique song.

Lockyer Community Centre Director Linda Roberts said the centre first came up with the idea as a way of connecting with disengaged youths in the region.

"We came up with the idea of using music as that pathway to connect - because music connects people.” Ms Roberts said.

The five students who completed the workshop were disengaged with education, but Ms Roberts said the workshop had reignited their passion for learning.

"It's great to see children turning up here nearly an hour before the class starts - they're eager, they're keen.

"To me, that says a lot - we've connected in some way, and a lot of that is owed to Steve.”

Steve Robins is a music industry veteran of 20 years and ran the workshops.

He said the goal of writing and producing their own song had been a big one, but they had done it.

"It's been fast paced - it's a big goal to write and record a song and be able to play it.” he said.

"It's a big challenge apart from the challenge of actually playing something there's the challenge of the discipline of actually doing it, and doing it again and again and again, as these guys have found out when you record something.

"And they're starting to use they're own ear and they're putting they're own spin on it which means they're owning it.”

The project was jointly funded by the Queensland Department of Education Regional Youth Engagement and Lockyer Valley Regional Council's Regional Arts Development Fund.