Crime

Youths charged over alleged 300km stolen car joyride

by Grace Mason
5th Apr 2021 2:25 PM
FIVE teenagers have been charged after a car stolen from Townsville was allegedly driven almost 300km north before their roadside arrest in Babinda.

The Rescue 510 helicopter hovered over the small town south of Cairns for more than an hour on Sunday supporting police as they tracked the Mitsubishi.

A police spokesman said officers used a tyre deflation device to stop the vehicle on the Bruce Highway north of Howard Kennedy Dr just after midday.

The teens, four boys and a girl aged between 13 and 15, were taken into custody at the scene after they were allegedly involved in a chase through nearby cane fields.
The spokesman said two of the group were from Townsville and the other three were from Cairns.

They have been charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Kirwin residence on Campion Circuit on Saturday afternoon.

It had to be towed from the scene.

Originally published as Youths charged over alleged 300km stolen car joyride

