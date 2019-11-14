Youth wellbeing the focus for survey in troubled town

The survey aims to learn more about the health and wellbeing of young people living in the Lowood area.

MENTAL health and physical wellbeing are the focus of a survey aimed at children and young people living in Lowood and surrounding areas.

Somerset Regional Council has partnered with West Moreton Health and Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN to better understand how young people living in Lowood feel about their community and environment, and based on this information, will facilitate community-led initiatives that improve health outcomes for people under 22.

The Living in Lowood Survey is the first official step of the project, asking children, their parents and young people to provide feedback on their own local experiences and what they would like to see occurring in the community to support their wellbeing.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said supporting the wellbeing of the next generation was a priority for the council.

“There is no-one better placed to tell us what can be done to support their wellbeing than young people themselves,” Cr Lehmann said.

“The Youth Wellbeing Survey will give us the opportunity to hear first-hand from this group what they would like to see happening in our community.”

The survey is completely anonymous, and should only take about ten minutes to complete.

Caregivers of children from birth to nine years of age are asked to complete the survey from the child’s perspective.

The survey is available until Sunday, December 1.

“We want to truly engage with children and young people in the Lowood area,” Cr Lehmann said.

“If you are a young person living in Lowood and surrounding areas, or the parent or caregiver of one, I strongly encourage you to get involved.”

The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/LivinginLowoodYouthSurvey and will remain open until December 1.

For more information about the project, and/or to get involved, please contact West Moreton Health’s Senior Engagement Officer, Trisha Hansen at trisha.hansen@health.qld.gov.au or by phone on 0429 595 304.