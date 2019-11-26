Youth nabbed ‘fleeing stolen car, spitting at officers’

Two juveniles have been arrested after fleeing from a stolen car.

TWO juveniles are in custody after fleeing from a stolen car at Aitkenvale.

The pair crashed an Australian Institute of Marine Science vehicle into a fence, adjacent to Stockland Shopping Centre.

The car was stolen from Belgian Gardens on Monday night.

Townsville Police duty district officer Acting Senior Sergeant Ben Hunter said police witnessed the car, which had two deflated tyres, crash into the fence.

"Two male juvenile offenders … have ran towards Aitkenvale State School and … were located and arrested," he said.

"One of the offenders spat in the face of one of the police officers."

It is unclear whether they were linked to any other stolen vehicles in the past week.

Investigations are ongoing.

These are the current outstanding stolen vehicles for the past 14 days:

Registration | Car description | Stolen from and date

Qld 182 TVE | Gold 2011 Nissan Navara Dual Cab | West End 21/11/2019

Qld 347 HWT | Yellow 2004 Hyundai Getz Hatchback | West End 23/11/2019

Qld 406 TOE | White 2013 Ford Territory Station Wagon | West End 25/11/2019

Qld 496 RXR | Blue 2007 Subaru Forester Station Wagon | Kirwan 26/11/2019

Qld 897 YEB | White 2018 Kia Optima Sedan | Belgian Gardens 26/11/2019

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.