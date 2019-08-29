‘You’re gone’: Woman’s fury over Insta video

A GOLD Coast hairdresser will spend the next few months behind bars after she was caught on CCTV running down her friend over an Instagram video.

Karla Condon, 30, was sentenced to 12 months in jail yesterday after she pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to remain at a road incident.

The court heard Condon was enraged after her friend posted a video of her to his Instagram story.

Karla Condon was jailed. Picture: 9 News

Condon was dropping the man, her friend's boyfriend, at the Gold Coast's Star Casino but had told other friends she was staying in.

The video posted to the man's Instagram story exposed her lie and Condon was furious.

"I swear to God, you're gone mate," she texted him.

Less than half an hour later, Condon was driving through Broadbeach when her car was seen on CCTV slowing briefly before she made an abrupt U-turn, mounted the kerb and bowled the man over.

The friend managed to avoid being seriously hurt but was knocked off his feet from the impact. A woman standing nearby was also forced to jump out of the way of Condon's car.

Instead of helping her friend, Condon quickly reversed off the traffic island and sped off.

The Gold Coast hairdresser ran her friend over. Picture: 9 News

The court heard the man had previously posted videos to his Instagram story that were "demeaning" to Condon.

"There were a few instances where he posted content publicly that was demeaning to my client," defence lawyer Mollie Roper said, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin .

Ms Roper said the pair had a "toxic relationship".

Gold Coast magistrate Jane Bentley found Condon's actions were deliberate, jailing her for using her car as a weapon.

She will be released on parole on November 27.