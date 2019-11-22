Menu
QUESTION TIME: Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald is taking steps to learn more about the community.
YOUR SAY: Tell your MP what needs addressing in new survey

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 11:50 AM

ONE politician is tired of guessing.

And to stop the guessing game, MP Jim McDonald has sent out a survey, that could already be in your mailbox.

For the first time in the seat’s history, the Member for Lockyer is hoping to learn more about his voters

“We want to stay in touch with and be relevant to every demographic,” Mr McDonald said.

“I thought this would give everyone the opportunity to have a say.”

The survey includes about 40 questions across nine areas.

The areas include

– Our local community

– Environment

– Education

– Transport and roads

– Health and social issues

– Crime and public safety

– Planning and development

– Economy, jobs and cost of living.

Of the sections, Mr McDonald told the Gatton Star he predicted the biggest response to come from those responding to the roads and transport section.

“There are some pretty poor roads and of all the things we deal with, most people talk to us about roads,” he said.

“A lot of people complain about roads.”

While Mr McDonald was conducting a petition about water last year, he spoke to a man who didn’t appear to understand the significance of the drought.

“A fellow asked me about it, asked why we were doing it,” he said.

“And I thought ‘they don’t understand how important it is, how it’s not just the farmers not getting the water, but the ongoing effect’.”

He said the main reason for the survey was to find out voters’ opinions and cater to the different demographics.

“It would certainly give us some baseline data, if we can get statistically-relevant information,” Mr McDonald said.

He said it would take more than 400 responses from the community for the data to be meaningful.

“We want to know exactly what suburb (respondents) are in because some people will care about the Brisbane Valley Highway and some people will care about the Warrego,” he said.

“We want to be able get a weighting in terms of population and correlate.”

The survey is also available online at www.lockyersurvey.com.au

