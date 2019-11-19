Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

What is changing?

Your local website is moving to a premium paywall model, where some stories will only be able to be accessed by subscribers.

Will all articles be premium?

No, the community will still have access to vital information, such as weather warnings, road closures, missing children reports and other reports where public safety may be at risk. Some other local stories will also be unlocked.

Why the change?

We're asking you to help fund our journalism. This is local information that matters, and without reporters on the ground, government and other organisations would be able to work in virtual secrecy, without proper checks and balances.

What's the biggest difference I will notice?

Increasing numbers of stories will have a big PLUS symbol in front of them. This is subscriber only content, it reinforces the value of your subscription by providing you with exclusive content.

What do I get as a subscriber?

You will have unlimited access to all the stories on our website, as well as other News Corp sites including The Courier-Mail, The Daily Telegraph, Herald-Sun, NT News, as well as regional websites like the Gold Coast Bulletin, Cairns Post.

Your subscription also gives you access to neighbouring News regional sites like the Northern Star in Lismore through to the Sunshine Coast Daily and Mackay Daily Mercury.

Not only will you have access to the best journalism in the country but there are plenty of rewards on offer through the +Rewards program available via either the Courier-Mail or the Daily Telegraph.

You can also access the hugely popular SuperCoach program.

What else does a subscription give me?

Being a subscriber, you will be given regular newsletters on email as well as sent breaking news alerts on big local, national and international stories.

How do I sign up?

You can subscribe here or phone us on 1300 361 604