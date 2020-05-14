Menu
OPEN: Barb's Kitchen Minden owner Barbara Frohloff. The kitchen at Minden and Fernvale is among a number of businesses in the region reopening for dine-in customers. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Business

Your options to dine-out from this weekend

Dominic Elsome
dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
14th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOSE longing for a chance to sit down for a coffee or a meal will finally get their wish this weekend.

Restriction have been lifted to allow restaurants and cafes to open for dine-in service, for a maximum of 10 people.

READ MORE: Cafe owners feel pressure to restart dine-in options

While the news is welcome for those who like to go out for a meal, many cafes and larger restaurants have hesitated to reopen for dining due to the small number of customers allowed.

But if you’re desperate for a sit down coffee or lazy Sunday lunch, here’s a list of businesses that will be open for dining from Saturday.

The Gatton Star is waiting for a response from a number of other businesses.

  • Cafe Thirty-Three, Gatton
  • Community Grounds Cafe Laidley
  • OH Sushi, Gatton
  • Cafe 4342, Forest Hill
  • Red Deer Cafe, Esk
  • Tree Change Cafe, Fernvale (bookings required)
  • Killing Time with Coffee, Gatton
  • The Floating Cafe, Grantham
  • Ooh La Latte, Withcott
  • Ma Ma Creek Milkbar and Store (bookings preferred)
  • Barbs Kitchen, Fernvale and Minden
cafes and restaurants coronavirusgatton
Gatton Star

