Your options to dine-out from this weekend

OPEN: Barb's Kitchen Minden owner Barbara Frohloff. The kitchen at Minden and Fernvale is among a number of businesses in the region reopening for dine-in customers. Picture: Dominic Elsome

OPEN: Barb's Kitchen Minden owner Barbara Frohloff. The kitchen at Minden and Fernvale is among a number of businesses in the region reopening for dine-in customers. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THOSE longing for a chance to sit down for a coffee or a meal will finally get their wish this weekend.

Restriction have been lifted to allow restaurants and cafes to open for dine-in service, for a maximum of 10 people.

READ MORE: Cafe owners feel pressure to restart dine-in options

While the news is welcome for those who like to go out for a meal, many cafes and larger restaurants have hesitated to reopen for dining due to the small number of customers allowed.

But if you’re desperate for a sit down coffee or lazy Sunday lunch, here’s a list of businesses that will be open for dining from Saturday.

The Gatton Star is waiting for a response from a number of other businesses.