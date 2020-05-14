Your options to dine-out from this weekend
THOSE longing for a chance to sit down for a coffee or a meal will finally get their wish this weekend.
Restriction have been lifted to allow restaurants and cafes to open for dine-in service, for a maximum of 10 people.
READ MORE: Cafe owners feel pressure to restart dine-in options
While the news is welcome for those who like to go out for a meal, many cafes and larger restaurants have hesitated to reopen for dining due to the small number of customers allowed.
But if you’re desperate for a sit down coffee or lazy Sunday lunch, here’s a list of businesses that will be open for dining from Saturday.
The Gatton Star is waiting for a response from a number of other businesses.
- Cafe Thirty-Three, Gatton
- Community Grounds Cafe Laidley
- OH Sushi, Gatton
- Cafe 4342, Forest Hill
- Red Deer Cafe, Esk
- Tree Change Cafe, Fernvale (bookings required)
- Killing Time with Coffee, Gatton
- The Floating Cafe, Grantham
- Ooh La Latte, Withcott
- Ma Ma Creek Milkbar and Store (bookings preferred)
- Barbs Kitchen, Fernvale and Minden