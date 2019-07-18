YOUR GUIDE: what time the fire works are on and more

Rei Harris and Pheenyx, from Esk, enjoying the dodgem cars at the Gatton Show, 2018.

SATURDAY night will be the night of nights at this year's Gatton Show, with a bumper program on the cards for the entire family.

Saturday night program

5.30pm - welcome to the grounds by Faith Lutheran College

6.00pm - Opening welcome

6.15pm - 352mm standing block hard hitting Queensland woodchopping championships

6.45pm - 11th Light Horse - Re-live World War 1 in combat

7pm - Road Boss Rally - Life on the road of a rally driver

7.10pm - Lockyer Ag Championship - a new take on agriculture in our valley

7.30pm - The Fabulous Aussie FMX Stunt Show

8.00pm - All new, Fantastic Fireworks and Laser Spectacular

8.30pm - Can bark to rock the night away

From the president

GATTON Show Society president Katherine Raymont is looking forward to a big 2019 show with all sites being back at the showgrounds.

Here's what she had to say:

We welcome back the woodchop, which is going to be a great program with more than 50 choppers coming.

There will be two state finals, and a memorial to Alex Kilah (the former chief steward).

The Dairy Showcase will start the proceedings on Thursday, marking the 10th show.

Numbers are on par with previous years, which is unbelievable considering the impacts of the drought.

Richmond Dairies, from Casino, are welcomed on board as a sponsor this year.

Friday's program will unfortunately not have the camp draft this year, due to the drought.

However it's been replaced with Bob Pronad from Yimbun (via Toogoolawah) and his dogs demonstrating sheep dog trials in the centre ring.

Friday night spectators will be able to watch the thrills of the dog jumping and the Young Farmers' Challenge.

Saturday gives everybody an opportunity to check out all the pavilion displays and the animal judging.

There will be plenty to see, with local machinery businesses up in the equestrian centre and plenty of kids' entertainment and show rides.

The T1Y Champion of Champions Series Hack Series will be held in Gatton for the first time.

Winners from 12 other shows from the Downs and the Valley will compete.

Saturday night ends with a terrific program for all to see which includes a wood chop in the centre ring, motorbikes, horses, and the new Lockyer Ag Championship.

We finish with the ever popular Spano's IGA Gatton Fireworks and a Laser Spectacular.

More equestrian events can be seen on Sunday.

A big thank you to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council and many local and outside sponsors, who make all of this possible.

A big thank you to the committee members, all the volunteers, and patrons who will make it an event not to be missed in 2019.