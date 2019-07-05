Your guide to the Laidley Show this weekend

ALL the old agricultural show favourites are on the menu this year for the Laidley Show.

And those planning their visit this weekend have plenty of new attractions to look forward to, according to Laidley Show president Craig Wass, who is celebrating the show's 129th year.

"It's our same ag show once again this year, with all the traditional classes and competition,” Mr Wass said.

"But we've also got some new stuff planned.”

Like last year, the show will once again host monster trucks but, for 2019, will be taking the attraction a step further.

"There's an opportunity for people to win a ride on the monster truck on the Saturday night,” Mr Wass said.

"You've got to be there Saturday night to be in the draw to win the ride on the monster truck.”

Mr Wass said lawnmower racing was another new attraction the show was expecting, with races set to take place on Saturday during the day.

"We just had a bit of a demonstration down at the showgrounds and it looks like something which will be quite exciting to see,” he said.

"It's a very cheap motor sport to get into and the people with the mowers will be there all day on Saturday so you can go talk to them about potentially getting a mower of your own.”

Mr Wass said the show was in its 129th year and estimated he was the show society's 20th president.

"The show has been an important part of the community for a number of years now,” he said.

"One hundred and twenty nine shows means it's obviously a long-standing thing and I hope everyone in the Lockyer Valley comes along and brings their friends from the city to show them a real country ag show.”

Without volunteers he said the show would not happen.

"I want to remind everybody, the show is run completely by volunteers.

"They give up their valuable time to put on the show,” he said.

"So if you're talking to stewards or workers around the place, be sure to pass on your good thoughts to them.”

Costs and entry

Adults $10

Pensioners and high school students (with ID) $6

Primary school children FREE

Program

Gates open at 8am

8am - Biscuit icing in the pavilion, Animal Farm, Pony Rides, Demonstrations

11am - Official morning tea

Noon - Speeches by president Craig Wass and LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan, Jim McDonald and Scott Buchholz

All Day - horse Events

Saturday night events

From 5pm - air disc dog jump, dog high jump

6pm - ride on mower races

6.30 - ute barrel races

7pm - monster trucks

7.30pm - Fireworks

SUNDAY