Your guide to making the most of this weekend

The 2018 Lights on the Hill Memorial Convoy Weekend.

The 2018 Lights on the Hill Memorial Convoy Weekend. Lachlan McIvor

Another busy weekend is quickly approaching, bringing with it a range of events to take part in.

Woodcrafters Open Day

The Lockyer Woodcrafters Group is commemorating its 13th birthday with an Open Day on the weekend.

Come along and experience everything the group has to offer, with demonstrations of wood-turning, scroll-sawing, pyrography, and plenty more, as well as displays and sales.

The event will be taking place at 24 Railway Street, Forest Hill, from 9am to 3pm.

Memorial Race Day

A special race meet is being held to remember those who served the club and were passionate about racing.

The event will feature the James O'Dwyer Memorial Apprentice Jockey Cup and the Greg Elliot Memorial Trophy.

Race lovers of all ages are invited to come along and enjoy the wonderful country racing atmosphere.

The event will be taking place at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club, from Friday 11am to 6pm on Friday, October 4.

Laidley RSL Sale

The Citizen's Auxiliary Laidley RSL Sub Branch Cent Sale is on this weekend.

Doors open at 12.30pm and the sale will kick off at 1.30pm.

There will be plenty of prizes on offer, ranging from homewares, handbags, toys, Christmas gifts, and much more.

Afternoon tea available for a gold coin donation. Books of tickets are $5, $10 & $20, there are raffles and lucky door prizes and a Special Draw. Proceeds to Laidley RSL Sub Branch Veterans

Lowood Rodeo

The Utes and Chutes Rodeo event is returning to the Lowood Showgrounds this this Saturday, October 5.

Pre-entertainment kicks off at 11am with the ute show, followed by the main rodeo starting at 4pm, wrapping up at 11:30pm.

People of all ages are welcome to attend, with reduced prices for younger visitors.

Lights on the Hill

The Lights on the Hill Memorial Weekend will take place this weekend.

On Saturday, October 5, the convoy gathering held at the Gatton Show Grounds, followed by the memorial service at Lake Apex Park on Sunday, October 6.

The service takes place from 10am to 12pm, and members of the public are encouraged to lay a wreath and take the time to remember the truckies who have died on our roads.

Artist of the Month

For art enthusiasts, the Kilcoy Courthouse Art Gallery is showcasing their latest Artist of the Month display.

This month's exhibit features the works of local artist Jan Russel, who has one a slew of awards at the Kilcoy Show.

Budding Talents

In Toogoolawah, the Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery is hosting a vast exhibition of works by high school students.

More than 90 assessment items, including paintings, photos, sculptures and sketches, contributed by senior students from Toogoolawah, Kilcoy and Lowood state high schools.

Eclectic Collection

The Glen Rock Gallery in Esk is currently featuring the works of expressionist artist Stephanie Mann.

Works on display include paintings, sculptures, carvings, lapidary and hand-bound books.

Healthy Mind, Healthy Me

Find out what it means to 'Take Time' out for yourself to better your mind, health and well-being as this special Mental Health Week Awareness Campaign.

The event is offering the opportunity to learn practical information, tools, and resources to enhance self-care and mindfulness strategies.

Entry is $5.00, which includes morning tea and lunch.

The session will take place at Sage on Hickey in Gatton on Tuesday, October 8, from 9:30am to 2pm.

There are a limited number of seats available so be sure to book early to avoid disappointment by calling 5462 3355.