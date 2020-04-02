Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News Corp Australia is giving readers the chance to make an art-felt display of thanks to our healthcare heroes with artist Mille Marlotta.
News Corp Australia is giving readers the chance to make an art-felt display of thanks to our healthcare heroes with artist Mille Marlotta.
Lifestyle

Your free adult colouring template for social distancing

by Adella Beaini
2nd Apr 2020 6:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

News Corp Australia is giving readers the chance to make an art-felt display of thanks to our healthcare heroes with artist Mille Marlotta's fantastic colouring sheet.

You can get creative with colouring in the UK illustrator's fantastic heart motif, whether it's with pencils, pens or paint and even put your own thank you message to those on the coronavirus frontline underneath.

Digital art for the tele
Digital art for the tele

DOWNLOAD THE HEART HERE

Once your masterpiece is done, either scan or take a smartphone snap of it to upload to social media with the hashtag #ColourForOurCarers, upload it via the form below, or simply put it up in your front window to show your support.

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Your free adult colouring template for social distancing

colouring in coronavirus editors picks health mille marlotta social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ECQ investigates mishandled Lockyer votes

        premium_icon ECQ investigates mishandled Lockyer votes

        News The Electoral Commission is investigating after a number of ballots at a rural voting site were incorrectly handled.

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        TV Foxtel sport subscribers given free access to movies

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted

        COVID-19: Where can you get tested in the West Moreton

        COVID-19: Where can you get tested in the West Moreton

        Health There are two fever checking stations in the West Moreton region.