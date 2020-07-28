‘Your child or your drugs’: Meth dad’s ultimatum

A drug driving dad who can't seem to kick his methamphetamine habit has been told by a magistrate that he needs to decide between his child or his drugs and a fast path to jail.

Peter Andrew Murchie, 48, pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug driving and driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court police stopped Murchie on March 10 at 8pm on Caloundra Rd at Meridan Plains.

The court heard Murchie admitted to police he thought his licence might be suspended and that he should not have been driving.

Checks revealed that Murchie had been disqualified from driving until April 30, next year.

"He submitted to a roadside drug test after making some admissions to recent drug use," Sergeant Lydford said.

The test revealed a positive result for methampethamine.

The court heard Murchie had previous drug driving and driving while disqualified charges on his criminal history.

Lawyer Donna Hanslow-Hastie told the court after Murchie's disqualification in May last year, he got rid of his car to avoid the temptation to drive.

"On March 10 this year, my client had a friend's car at his place and unfortunately my client thought he better pop into town to get some food for his son," she said.

Ms Hanslow-Hastie said Murchie had the full time care of his 10-year-old son.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said Murchie's history was littered with drug offending and drugs were evidently deeply embedded into his lifestyle.

"If he's got the sole care of his 10-year-old son, that child's going into child safety care in a flash if he keeps preferring meth," she said.

"It's a hard drug to give up."

Ms Tonkin said Murchie would have to make some serious changes because he was on a fast path to jail.

"You're at the point where you've go to decide whether it's your child or your drugs," she said.

"That 10-year-old is depending on you, you could ruin his life."

Ms Tonkin sentenced him to six months in jail, with an immediate parole release date.

Murchie was also disqualified for driving for another three years.