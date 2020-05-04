Youngster keeps up training in lockdown, ready for season

SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Jasper Griffiths has been making the most of coronavirus isolation by honing his soccer skills in preparation for a potentially delayed season.

Jasper, who was all set to play in the Gatton Redbacks Football Club (GRFC) U8s when lockdown began, has been taking on the challenges set by Football Queensland for their Miniroos squads around the state and posting them online.

Jasper’s dad, Trent Griffiths, said his soccer-mad son has been playing “pretty much ever since he could walk”.

He started playing with the club in the under 6 team, which he played with for two years, and this is his fourth year.

Mr Griffiths has coached Jasper’s older brother Lochie’s team – now under 15s – since he started playing.

He said Jasper has “just always loved kicking the ball” and enjoys playing as part of a team.

“Everyday he’ll be kicking a bit in the backyard.”

He said Jasper had enjoyed the Miniroos training ideas which had included ‘soccer tennis’, 10 juggles in a row, and a kick-up challenge and was posting them online as Football Queensland had encouraged junior players to do during the season stoppage.

“Every lunch time at school he always plays soccer so that keeps him happy, and in the afternoons he plays a bit with his big brother and on the weekends.”

Mr Griffiths said soccer was “a great team sport” which taught team building along with soccer skills.

“I’ve always been big on the carnivals too – they’re a good day out.

“And every Saturday morning, it’s a good thing to do with different kids and different skills.

“It’s good for bonding and it brings a good friendship with a multiple range of kids.”

Jasper’s football hero, Mr Griffiths said, was Cristiano Ronaldo and his favourite team was Juventus where Ronaldo plays – previously it was Ronaldo’s former team, Real Madrid.

His top Australian league team is Perth Glory, who he’s watched at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

“He’s done the halftime heroes for the Socceroos and Matildas so he’s loved that.

“And we’ve gone to watch Perth Glory play Brisbane Roar.”

Jackson Bell, vice-president of GRFC, encouraged junior team members to try the Miniroos challenges or “just getting a ball at your feet and enjoying the idea of coming back”.

“That’s all you need to do.

“We don’t know long this is going to last – just be ready to go!”