Youngster crushes records on his way to state gold

ATHLETICS: Eleven-year-old discus thrower Tyler Brimblecombe has demolished every record that has stood before this year.

He broke milestones at all levels on his way to qualifying for a place at the Pacific School Games in Adelaide in December, which he secured after grabbing gold in his age category at the state titles in October.

Before he got there, he snapped the school record for St Mary's in Laidley, shattered the Lockyer district milestone and then came out on top at the Met West competition.

Those impressive showings gave him plenty of momentum for the Track and Field Queensland State Championships, where he broke the record of 39.55 metres, which had stood for nine years, by pulling out a throw of 44.75m.

Tyler only took up the sport at school last year but after he advanced to the state titles in 2016 and came fourth, his parents thought there might be a future for him in discus.

They decided to get him some formal training with a coach in Brisbane to see how far he could go with it this year but, after breaking a leg playing rugby league in February, everything was thrown into disarray.

Even though a spiral fracture to his tibia meant the youngster needed a full cast up to his hip for eight weeks and preparations were severely limited, it certainly didn't stop him.

Tyler even competed at his school competition with a moon boot.

"Because it was a spiral fracture to his tibia, if he was older they would have screwed it but because it was so bad and because of his age, he had to have a full cast and he was not to put any weight on there at all,” his mother Kylie said.

"He didn't do any training at all.”

Since fully recovering, Tyler has begun training in Brisbane and has moved away from a simple standing throw to more advanced throwing techniques.

"We thought if he can get fourth (at the 2016 state titles) just doing a standing throw and everybody else is doing the full turns, we said maybe we should get him a coach and really put some effort into it,” Kylie said.

"I don't think he realises just yet how far he can go.”

Tyler has one objective for his next big event coming up in December, simply carrying on from what he has done all year.

"I would like to try and beat the record there too and come first,” Tyler said.

"All my friends at school said I'll be the next Olympian.”