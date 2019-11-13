Young woman dies after ‘groggy’ headache

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman who went to bed feeling "groggy" with a headache died in her mum's arms the next morning.

Jessica Cain, 21, from Gateshead in the UK, contracted meningitis and septicaemia and died in October.

She had complained of a headache before taking paracetamol and going to bed, The Sun reports.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Jessica Cain, 21, who died after contracting meningitis and septicaemia. Picture: Supplied / Australscope

Her mum, Sheila Rowell, 49, found her daughter unresponsive in bed the next morning.

Sheila said: "She said she had a bit of a headache and felt a bit groggy. She took a couple of paracetamol and water and went to bed.

'I COULDN'T WAKE HER'

"The next morning, I went to speak to her, but I couldn't wake her up."

Sheila phoned for an ambulance and attempted CPR as she received instructions over the phone. Paramedics couldn't revive Jessica.

Jessica was unresponsive in bed after complaining of a headache. Picture: Facebook / Jessica Cain

It was later found she had meningitis and septicaemia - or blood poisoning.

Sheila added: "Everyone is still in shock. It hit everybody hard. It happened so quickly and was so sudden."

Jessica has been described as "a gorgeous girl both inside and out" and a "true Angel of the North".

After completing sixth form, she began studying at the University of Derby, aiming to pursue a career in art therapy.

Her ‘groggy’ headache tragically turned out to be meningitis. Picture: Supplied / Australscope

She spent her last week travelling to Manchester, Derby, Birmingham and Sheffield with friends before returning to the North East.

Her mum said: "She was stunning and was always happy and smiley. She is smiling in every picture I have of her."

Sheila wants to raise awareness of potentially fatal illnesses, such as meningococcal disease - the term used to describe meningitis and septicaemia.

She is urging people to get help as early as possible if they spot any signs of them.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord, Health Direct states, which is commonly caused by an infection. Meningitis can be a life-threatening illness so urgent medical treatment is needed. Symptoms can include a high fever, a red blotchy rash and sensitivity to lights.

Jessica's best friends have started a GoFundMe page in her memory.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission