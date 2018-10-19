Menu
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Young woman critical after car rolls down highway embankment

Shayla Bulloch
by
19th Oct 2018 7:22 AM

A YOUNG woman is in a serious condition after a car roll-over on the Dawson Hwy last night.

Paramedics were called to the Dawson Hwy and Argoon Kilburnie Rd at 11.56pm following reports of a single vehicle roll-over down an embankment near Callide.

On arrival, a female in her 20s was significantly entrapped in the vehicle with multiple injuries.

Senior operations supervisor, Alistair Vagg said it was a tough task getting the woman free from the car.

"Crews found a single vehicle that left the road, went down and embankment and landed on its side," he said.

"She suffered quite significant shoulder, chest and lower limb injuries.

"We required a significant amount of time to get her out."

She was extricated by QFES and transported by road to Biloela Hospital before being further airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

Related Items

biloela hospital dawson hwy rockhampton hospital tmbbreakingnews tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    A 'what-if' plan can be difference between life, death

    A 'what-if' plan can be difference between life, death

    News Getting ready for storm season provides best chance of survival

    • 19th Oct 2018 1:11 PM
    Lions shed gets funding boost towards completion

    Lions shed gets funding boost towards completion

    News The grant will assist with final works

    Dry winter season produces top quality produce

    Dry winter season produces top quality produce

    News Onion harvest is in full swing

    Local Partners