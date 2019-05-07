Young visitors to take priority at rural show

FAMILY FUN: Zoe and Emma at the Marburg Show last year. Little ones can expect even more this year.

THIS year, the Marburg Show is going about things a little differently.

Marburg Show Society president Ross Buchanan said the show would be looking out for its littlest visitors, focusing on making the show better for them.

"We're providing a lot of entertainment and rides for the young,” Mr Buchanan said.

"Marburg doesn't really have a huge teenager population but there are a lot of young families in the district.”

He said the show society had received feedback from guests suggesting the show do more to accommodate very young children.

"Most of this has been on request from past shows to have more concentration on children and so we want it be a show that is really there for children,” he said.

"And I think (families with children) are looking for this thing where they don't have to worry so much about trudging around a big show.”

To better cater to children, the show would add features including small rides, a wildlife display, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day.

"Just things for young children to do and entertainment for them,” he said.

"We've found it difficult to keep people there through the night so we'll be going up until the fireworks and most things will be during the day.”

Mr Buchanan said a reptile display by Geckoes Wildlife was "a big seller” and allowed children to observe and learn about a number of different native animals.

"They do lectures but you can't do lectures at a show because people won't sit much more than 10 minutes,” he said.

"So what we've been doing the last three years is, as people come through, they touch a snake, a gecko, a lizard, an owl, a bandicoot or whatever.”

Mr Buchanan said the show society made a point of focussing on younger children at their Christmas carnival.

"It worked very well; it brought a lot of young families,” she said.

"There seems to be a need for young families to go somewhere where that sort of thing is available.”

For the first time, visitors of the show will be able to ride a train from the main pavilion area down to the oval where the cattle, utes and vintage cars are stored.

"That's a new thing for us and we're looking forward to it,” he said.