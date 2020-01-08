Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Career hopes are hitting a top note for violinist Fiona Qiu after her appointment to a prestigious role with the Australian Youth Orchestra
Career hopes are hitting a top note for violinist Fiona Qiu after her appointment to a prestigious role with the Australian Youth Orchestra
Entertainment

Young violinist hits a high note

by Julie Sanderson
8th Jan 2020 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DECISION to put music first in her life has paid off for Mt Ommaney music student Fiona Qiu, who has received a prestigious appointment as concertmaster with the Australian Youth Orchestra.

Fiona, 19, a former Brisbane Girls Grammar student who now studies at the Conservatorium is now attending the AYO's annual camp in Adelaide.

She has also just returned from a $6000 Queensland Conservatorium scholarship to work with tutors in Germany and at the Royal College of Music in London.

Fiona has grown up around music and lists her music-teacher mum, as well as Queensland Conservatorium lecturer Michele Walsh, as strong influences.

Mt Ommaney student violinist Fiona Qiu has been chosen as an Australian Youth Orchestra concertmaster. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop)
Mt Ommaney student violinist Fiona Qiu has been chosen as an Australian Youth Orchestra concertmaster. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop)

She joined the QYO symphony in Year 8 and 9, before joining the AYO.

She said she had decided early to take the "brave" decision to put music first in her life and to "see what happens next".

What has happened so far will already look magnificent on her resume and bring real opportunities for her in the music world.

"The AYO concertmaster role is a big benefit and big responsibility," Fiona said.

"It is about helping others succeed and representing the orchestra members."

Fiona works on the basis of trying to maintain a GPA of 6 or higher for her Bachelor of Music at the Conservatorium.

"Music as a career is a bit tricky," she said.

"There is a temptation to put it second as a safety net, and I did think about doing optometry."

australian youth orchestra fiona qiu musician violin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Masked petrol station bandits taken down within 12 hours

        premium_icon Masked petrol station bandits taken down within 12 hours

        News THE Rosewood men, both 32, were allegedly responsible for three hit-and-run fuel station robberies where they made off with thousands of dollars of cigarettes.

        The Hornet to fly into the Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon The Hornet to fly into the Lockyer Valley

        News The Lockyer Valley will welcome a boxing super star for a special event

        OPINION: How good is climate change, Scomo?

        premium_icon OPINION: How good is climate change, Scomo?

        News The slick salesman from the election has disappeared – the Scomo that remains looks...

        Foreign student learns hard way not to drive unlicenced

        premium_icon Foreign student learns hard way not to drive unlicenced

        News An accounting student was caught driving with an expired licence