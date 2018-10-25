Young talent takes centre stage in real peach of a show

CURTAINS: Cast and crew of LRPA's production of James and the Giant Peach celebrate another job well done, after compleing their second-last show on Saturday.

MONTHS of hard work from cast and crew have paid off, with Lockyer Regional Performing Arts' production of James and the Giant Peach wrapping up at the weekend.

Before the final show last Sunday, family and locals gathered for the Gala Dinner show on Saturday, and the talented cast and crew did not disappoint.

Stage manager Millissa Scott has been with the theatre group for more than 10 years and said this production would rank among some of her all-time favourites.

"I'm really enjoying this one, and its always good when kids are involved," Ms Scott said.

"I love the kids' productions. It's a lot of work, but not as many set changes as I've had before - Willy Wonka had crazy set changes, and quick ones."

The night's performance went off without a hitch, and was a stunning showcase of the group's talent.

Director Godfrey Bathurst said the theatre was a breeding ground of talent, but more importantly was about giving the young group a chance to showcase themselves.

"It's a place where they can find themselves," Mr Bathurst said.

It's a great thing for their personal development, their confidence and their ability to get up there and do it.

Mr Bathurst also builds the sets for each production.

He said despite the hard work and many long hours that went into each production, the end result was always worth it.

"Sometimes when I'm here from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon building sets on my own I wonder if it's really worth it, but it is for the kids - when they come off their faces are alight," he said.

It's a labour of love.

He also issued a plea to the Lockyer Valley to become more involved and attend the productions.

He said in an age of on- demand movies and television at people's fingertips, live theatre was often forgotten.

"It's not only us, it's live theatre period," he said.

He warned that theatre would be the birthplace of many of the next generation of acting stars, and without it society would be robbed of a cultural institution.

Bennet Jeffs played the lead character of James in Lockyer Regional Performing Arts Inc's production of James and the Giant Peach Dominic Elsome

Young Bennet shines in first starring role

The production of James and the Giant Peach was full of firsts for Lockyer Regional Performing Arts, including Bennet Jeffs' first starring role - taking on the titular role of James.

The youngster has been involved with the theatre group for five years and this starring role was just his second with lines.

His mother Jo Robins said it was incredible to watch him on stage.

"It's awesome. We're a performing family and have been in theatre for a very long time and it's a really proud moment to see him performing so well - he's a natural," Ms Robins said.

He doubted himself and he really is just shining.

"He's made for it so it's just awesome to see him doing something that he really is made for."

Bennett's presence on stage was certainly felt during the performance, and his acting showed a level of maturity and skill well beyond his years.

While he plans to continue drama, he has made the decision he has no interest in becoming famous.

"Because you'd never get to stay home, and if you were famous you'd get so much attention.

"You wouldn't be able to do what you want to do," Bennet said.

His mother said the group had been a fantastic place to build his confidence and skills, and encouraged others to get involved.

"Lockyer Regional Performing Arts is a really good opportunity to give children in the valley some culture and arts experience, and quite a few of these kids go on and do things in bigger centres after they leave," she said.

Debutantes make an impression on stage

This year's production of James and the Giant Peach included first-time cast members.

One was Flynn Pepper- Martin who played the role of James's father Mr Trotter, who is tragically killed by a rhinoceros.

He said he had always had a passion for drama, so joining the theatre group was an obvious move.

"I've always kind of been the actor in my family, so I guess it was just time to leave my house and actually start something," Mr Pepper-Martin said.

He said the experience had boosted his on-stage confidence greatly.

"There were nerves, but I'm good now," he said.

First time definitely was the worst, but now it's just the easiest thing.

Matthew Dingoe was also a newcomer to the stage, and played the central role of Earthworm.

Mr Dingoe said the theatre group was a fantastic grounding for him in the dramatic arts.

"I do want to be an actor at some stage and I figured this would be a good stepping stone to start out somewhere," he said.

He said the cast and crew had put in a lot of hard work, but it was worth it.

"It's paying off, but it's still very daunting," he said.