Young star looks exactly like famous dad

Jack Perry (aka Jungle Boy) attends the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con in New York City. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Like father, like son.

Luke Perry's son, Jack, a pro wrestler who goes by the name Jungle Boy, was photographed at New York Comic Con over the weekend - and his resemblance to his dad is uncanny.

Jack Perry appeared at the 2019 New York Comic Con over the weekend. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The 22-year-old was in town to promote All Elite Wrestling.

Jack celebrated the accomplishment on social media. "Awesome TV debut last night for @aewonthnt! History in the making," he wrote.

Perry is a professional wrestler. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images

In July, Jack opened up about his father's death to Entertainment Tonight, saying "the thing that I'm most proud of about my dad, always is that he was a really good guy".

"And you know, not everyone got the chance to know him. But I think the outreach and support, I think it kind of shows that. I'm happy to see it. He was loved by everybody and it's nice to see that from everybody and it's a nice thing."

Luke Perry was ‘loved by everybody’. Picture: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Jack also first paid tribute to Luke a few days after his death in an emotional post on Instagram. "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad," he wrote.

"He loved (and) supported me in everything and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for. I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth. "I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you dad."

Jack paid tribute to his dad in an emotional post.

Luke was also survived by his 19-year-old daughter and Jack's sister, Sophie.

