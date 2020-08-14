Menu
27/05/2003 LIBRARY: MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers.
Crime

Young single mum admits to possessing dangerous drug

Kerri-Anne Mesner
14th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
A SINGLE mother who recently moved to Rockhampton to be closer to her younger siblings was busted with marijuana and a water pipe.

Alexandrea-Louis Maree Oberle, 24, pleaded guilty on August 10 to one count each of possessing marijuana and a water pipe.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police executed a search warrant on a Kingaroy residence on June 11 with Oberle declaring the water pipe and a plastic container containing less than a gram of marijuana as hers.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said Oberle was a single mum to a two-year-old and was expecting her second child in March 2021.

She said her client was not using marijuana any more.

Ms Nicholas said Oberle had moved to Rockhampton to be closer to her younger siblings.

Oberle was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.

marijuana
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

