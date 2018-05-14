Young Redbacks selected for rep honours

FOOTBALL: The Gatton Redbacks' most talented young players will swap out their usual red and black garb for another jersey in the hopes of earning further representative selection.

Seven players competed for Lockyer Zone at the Darling Downs Regional Trials in Stanthorpe on Sunday and Monday and four others will head to Mackay in July to represent Football Queensland South West Zone at the FQ Community Cup.

Club registrar Muriel Jackwitz said junior representative numbers from the club for this year had doubled, which was great news for the Redbacks and a great experience for those picked.

"Numbers are up. It's good for the kids too and good for them to be able to learn from someone else,” Jackwitz said.

"I would just expect them to go out there, do their best, listen to their coach, try and work with the team they've got and the different kids they will be playing with.

"It would be nice if they got selected to go further but (what I tell them) is to always go out and do your best.

"If they get chosen to go further that's great, if you don't it's not the end of the line for them because they still have plenty more years to try something different.”

Those playing for the Lockyer Zone side vied to be picked for the Darling Downs team to compete at the upcoming state championships.

The four Gatton players who have been selected to represent the FQSW Zone team will get the chance to show off their skills at Mackay Football Park from July 8-14.