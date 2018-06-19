Young Queensland Reds star inspires local Faith in rugby

INSPIRATION: Queensland Reds player Moses Sorovi presents Faith Lutheran College's Under 15 rugby union side captain Jermaine Thomsen with his jersey on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: A special visit from rising Queensland Reds star Moses Sorovi provided inspiration for two of Faith Lutheran College's rugby union sides on their way to premiership triumphs on the weekend.

The school's rugby union program is still in its infancy having been established five years ago but the college is already a dominant force in the Greater Brisbane Conference competition.

They have only tasted more success in 2018.

Faith's rapid rise in the game is mirrored by Sorovi's own career.

The 22-year-old halfback was on hand on Saturday to watch the First XV and Under 15 sides play out their deciders, as well as tell the students his story.

In 2009, he arrived at boarding school at St Peters Lutheran College in Brisbane from the tiny Yam Island in the Torres Strait with his heart set on playing rugby league.

But without a league program at the school, he turned his hand to union and everything seemed to click.

After starring for University of Queensland and then Brisbane City upon finishing school, he cracked into the Reds set-up last year and made his first start against bitter rivals the Waratahs earlier this month.

"I just had the natural instinct with rugby just by playing touch and watching rugby league,” Sorovi said.

"Adapting into rugby union was something new to learn which I'm still learning now today.”

The code struggles in the Lockyer Valley due to league's stranglehold on the region but Faith is hoping to foster a strong union program at the school.

"Just give rugby union a go, it might change your life it definitely did change my life,” Sorovi said.

"When I moved down I was always thinking about playing rugby league but since there was no league at St Peters, the door opened with me for rugby union.

"So I just kept sticking with rugby union and it just took me to where I am today.”

Sorovi is a part of coach Brad Thorn's exciting young core at the Reds but knows more success will only come from hard work and a rigid resolve to achieve.

"My goal (this year) was just to make it into the top 23. Eventually I got to start,” he said.

"My main goal now is to be consistent and to keep the number nine jersey for as long as I can,” he said.

"There was a lot of hard work I put in in the background just preparing.”

Faith Under 15s coach Thomas Kent said it was a valuable experience for his players.

"There's not much rugby (union) out here but it's good for players to see Mo and listen to his story and coming from a non-union background as well, he's just a really good role model,” Kent said.

"He's a good role model for the young boys and the more guys we have like him in the game the better, and the more kids see guys like him in the game the better rugby is going to be.

"Mo is a great example of hard work and dedication and what it can do.”