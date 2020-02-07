Young pup follows in old dog’s cricketing footsteps

CRICKET: To some, handing over a cap to your son might not seem very special – but for Mark Adamski, it’s something he will always remember.

The Laidley Blue Dogs cricketer was given the honour of presenting his 14-year-old son Jared with his cap when the youngster made his first grade debut along side him last month.

“That was pretty special, I’ll certainly remember that,” Mark said.

The young talent started in U10s for the club, but had been watching and playing cricket well before then.

Since then, he’s worked hard and risen through the ranks, before being given the opportunity to take to the field for the top-flight team.

“It was really special, it’s what I've worked towards for a while now,” Jared said.

Even with the big step up, he still managed to find time to sledge his dad for his poor fielding ability.

“You didn’t drop a catch that day so that’s all right,” Jared said.

Mark has played cricket his whole life and said it was fantastic to see his son having the same passion for the game as him.

He said Jared’s elevation to the first team was well deserved, and playing alongside his son was special moment.

“It’s pretty special for me – he has his worked his butt off to get to where he has,” Mark said.

“To see him get to that to that top level in our district sort of thing, that’s pretty good.”

He said the Laidley Cricket Club’s culture of promoting young talent into senior teams paid dividends for both the team and the players.

A few weeks after Jared’s first division debut, Mark was able to play a second division match with both his sons alongside him.

With the Blue Dog’s first grade team currently sitting top of the table, a grand final appearance could even be on the horizon.