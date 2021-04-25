Menu
A man was sentenced in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday after he sent abusive messages to his victim, calling her a ‘rat’ among other names.
Crime

Young man used Snapchat to abuse victim

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
25th Apr 2021 10:22 AM
A man who abused his victim via Snapchat, calling her a 'mutt' among other names, appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court via video-link on Friday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, 18, pleaded guilty to five counts of contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence) and contravening a direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Tania Griffiths said the worst of the defendant's crimes occurred on February 10, 2021 at 3pm.

The defendant sent a text message which stated, "F--- you c---say all the s--- you want to have kids and s--- then as soon as that rat c---- in town its another story," the text read.

"Aye youre just a f------ loose legged w---- who jumps from one d--- to another.

"Youre an oxygen wasting c--- and that other rat you wait c---, oh and by the way im calling Telstra and getting your sim shut down, have fun c---."

On February 25, police located the defendant and questioned him regarding the text message.

The defendant agreed he was not of good behaviour towards the aggrieved and he needs to think before he sends messages to her.

Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead said he had to take into account the defendant's 57 days in custody, despite the vile nature of his offending.

The defendant was convicted and sentenced to 18 months probation with convictions recorded.

