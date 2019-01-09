Menu
Login
Police are still searching for the body of a 22-year-old man believed to have drowned in Stockton Lake in WA.
Police are still searching for the body of a 22-year-old man believed to have drowned in Stockton Lake in WA.
News

Man drowns chasing ‘pool toy’

by Phoebe Loomes
9th Jan 2019 6:09 AM

POLICE divers are searching to recover the body of a young man believed to have drowned in Lake Stockton.

The drowning is believed to have happened when the man "got into trouble" in deep water chasing an inflatable device caught in the wind on Monday afternoon. A number of other swimmers attempted to help him.

A family group was swimming in the water in Stockton when the 22-year-old "came into difficulty while enjoying the water" said Senior Sargeant Heath Soutar from Collie Police. He said a number of people entered the water to try and assist the struggling man.

By that time it was unfortunately too late and he had "gone under the surface".

Three young women who had been using a jet ski nearby attempted to recover the man from where the man went under the water, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

"They were very brave in doing that too," Senior Sargeant Soutar said.

Another male and female were also involved in "going under" and trying to retrieve the man.

Senior Sargeant Soutar from Collie police said the efforts of the strangers who tried to help the drowning man were very brave.
Senior Sargeant Soutar from Collie police said the efforts of the strangers who tried to help the drowning man were very brave.

The family group were swimming with inflatable devices - reportedly pool toys - which were caught by the wind, which police believe the man may have been trying to retrieve.

At Lake Stockton, which is a former open cut mine shallow water can turn into deep drop offs suddenly.

Where the man was swimming the water was waist deep, however where police divers are searching for the drowned man's body the water is roughly 15 to 16 metres deep.

Police divers are still attempting to recover the man's body.

Mr Soutar said visibility on the lake's bottom has been somewhat hampered by disturbance of the silt.

More Stories

drowning lake perth pool toy water safety

Top Stories

    There's still time to have your voice heard on water changes

    There's still time to have your voice heard on water changes

    News Jim McDonald is encouraging local businesses to lodge a submission on proposed amendments to the Central Lockyer Water Supply Scheme.

    New owners keep old traditions

    New owners keep old traditions

    News Same faces, quality and service kept by first-time owners.

    Holiday period proves positive for police

    Holiday period proves positive for police

    News The majority of motorists avoided the fatal five.

    Rosemary defies the odds

    Rosemary defies the odds

    News Nothing will stop Rosemary from being independent.

    Local Partners