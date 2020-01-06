Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young man allegedly violently assaulted a female police officer, kicking her in the face twice, in a Saturday night brawl in Mackay. Picture: Alix Sweeney
A young man allegedly violently assaulted a female police officer, kicking her in the face twice, in a Saturday night brawl in Mackay. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Police officer kicked in face twice in alleged attack

Zizi Averill
6th Jan 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 7:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE allege a young man violently assaulted a female police officer, kicking her in the face twice, in a Saturday night brawl in Mackay.

After arresting another person, police officers began to talk to the 19-year-old Glenella man at 2.05am on Victoria St.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the man reacted violently and tried to punch a police officer.

While trying to arrest and restrain the man, a male and female police officer fell on the ground, Snr Const Smith said.

While on the ground, the man allegedly kicked the female police officer in the face at least twice and caused damage to a body worn camera unit.

Reinforcements were brought in to restrain the teen.

The man was charged with seriously assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer and committing wilful and unlawful damage to police property.

He will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on February 3 to have the matters heard.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2000024431

crime stoppers glenella mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police policelink senior constable steve smith victoria st
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Two more wins for Somerset’s luckiest tavern

        Two more wins for Somerset’s luckiest tavern

        News The Brisbane Valley Tavern has kicked off the new year on a high note, with two...

        Seq Water urges residents to be waterwise this summer

        Seq Water urges residents to be waterwise this summer

        News With a drier-than-average summer ahead, Seqwater is asking residents to take steps...

        GALLERY: Pictures from turf club’s first meet of decade

        premium_icon GALLERY: Pictures from turf club’s first meet of decade

        News It was one filly’s first race but that didn’t stand between her and winning