Young male in critical condition

Three people are being treated at the scene.

UPDATE: Police are appealing for information after a serious crash in Lowood yesterday afternoon.

The 23-year-old man who was seriously injured in the crash remains in a critical condition.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

EARLIER:

THREE people have been hospitalised after a serious multi-vehicle incident in Lowood this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road at around 2:15pm.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene to attend to the patients, which included a young adult male who was trapped in a vehicle.

The man has since been freed and airlifted to Princess Alexandra in a critical condition after he sustained head and leg injuries.

The two other patients were transferred to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The male in his 60s was experiencing neck pain and the woman in her 50s experienced chest pain as a result of the crash.

Intersections at Verna Road and Old Fernvale Road remain closed.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Police Forensic Crash Unit are on scene

More to follow as details emerge.