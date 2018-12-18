Menu
Login
TRAGIC: Young Forest Hill woman Sjaan Van Ansem has passed away.
TRAGIC: Young Forest Hill woman Sjaan Van Ansem has passed away. Meg Bolton
News

Young life lost too soon

Meg Bolton
by
18th Dec 2018 4:03 PM

SJAAN Van Ansem had only taken the first few steps into what she hoped was a long life in the automotive industry when she died last Friday.

The 21-year-old automotive parts trainee wanted to create a legacy for women in the motor industry, inspire others, and take over the family business - a reality she will never face.

The young Forest Hill woman was pulled from a spa on Wednesday night and transported to hospital where she later lost her life.

Her Father Shane Van Ansem is now living the first week of the rest of his life without the special father-daughter bond he shared with Sjaan.

He said Sjaan was a driven girl who valued her connections with others.

Earlier this year Sjaan was nominated for Trainee of the Year at the annual Apprenticeships Queensland awards for her role at Llewelleyn Motors.

Details of her funeral are yet to be confirmed.

editors picks forest hill lockyer valley sjaan van ansem van ansem motors
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Community rallies in support of family after fire tragedy

    Community rallies in support of family after fire tragedy

    News A Lockyer Valley family have been left with nothing just days before Christmas, after fire tore through their unique family home.

    Fun day for year's last meet

    Fun day for year's last meet

    News Rural race meet attracts hundreds.

    Man charged with assault on police officer

    Man charged with assault on police officer

    News The police offer sustained facial injuries

    Local Partners