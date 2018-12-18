Young life lost too soon

SJAAN Van Ansem had only taken the first few steps into what she hoped was a long life in the automotive industry when she died last Friday.

The 21-year-old automotive parts trainee wanted to create a legacy for women in the motor industry, inspire others, and take over the family business - a reality she will never face.

The young Forest Hill woman was pulled from a spa on Wednesday night and transported to hospital where she later lost her life.

Her Father Shane Van Ansem is now living the first week of the rest of his life without the special father-daughter bond he shared with Sjaan.

He said Sjaan was a driven girl who valued her connections with others.

Earlier this year Sjaan was nominated for Trainee of the Year at the annual Apprenticeships Queensland awards for her role at Llewelleyn Motors.

Details of her funeral are yet to be confirmed.