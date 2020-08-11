Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An up-and-coming rugby league player faced court today after being charged with stabbing three people after a match in western Sydney.
An up-and-coming rugby league player faced court today after being charged with stabbing three people after a match in western Sydney.
Crime

Young league star charged over stabbing

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
11th Aug 2020 6:52 PM

A budding rugby league star has been charged over the alleged stabbing of three people after a rugby league match in western Sydney.

Ratu Nanovo, 19, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon having spent the past two days under police guard at Nepean Hospital.

Mr Nanovo was taken to Granville police station and charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Ratu Nanovo in his Fijian playing strip.
Ratu Nanovo in his Fijian playing strip.

The charge carries a maximum jail term of 25 years in prison.

Police allege the former Australian Schoolboys and Fiji representative went to a car and got a knife, which he hid in his shorts, after an under-20s match between Penrith Brothers and Wentworthville Magpies in North Parramatta on Sunday.

He then allegedly stabbed three males - a 19-year-old Magpies player and two spectators, 16 and 22 - after a fight sparked in the carpark.

Bradley Wayne Middlebrook.
Bradley Wayne Middlebrook.

Mr Nanovo was refused bail at Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday afternoon and is due to return to the same court on Wednesday.

He was the second man charged over the incident, with Brothers player Bradley Wayne Middlebrook also denied bail at Penrith Local Court on Monday.

Police on the scene at Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta. Picture: Adam Yip
Police on the scene at Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta. Picture: Adam Yip

Mr Middlebrook, 20, of Werrington, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm while in company and affray.

He will next appear in court in October.

Originally published as Young league star charged over stabbing

crime ratu nanovo stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Livestream 30 matches right here

        Premium Content Livestream 30 matches right here

        Sport The round-ball code moves into playoff mode this week and we’ll livestream all semi-finals in the south-east Schools Premier League. See the livestream list

        The small town welcoming a massive tourism boom

        Premium Content The small town welcoming a massive tourism boom

        Business A BUSINESS owner says tourism has doubled, with people forced to holiday and travel...

        Young footballer inspires with big hits in A-Grade debut

        Premium Content Young footballer inspires with big hits in A-Grade debut

        Rugby League IT’S the season for young footballers, and this former U18 Hawk has proved he’s got...

        Blokes to benefit from club’s latest funding roar

        Premium Content Blokes to benefit from club’s latest funding roar

        Community The shed had only been open a couple months before coronavirus forced its closure.