Young judo champ adds another medal to the tally

JUDO: Eight-year-old Sophia Lynch has only been competing in judo for a year-and-a-half.

She returned home last week from the 2017 ACT International Open with yet another gold to add to her growing collection and one that could be her most prized yet.

Sophia came away with the top prize in the Junior Girls under 29kg division, competing against girls several years older than her.

She won each of her three fights in the tournament, against two ACT competitors and another from Victoria, with the first two encounters proving tight affairs.

But as she stepped up to face her final opponent it was a different story.

Within 30 seconds, the fight was over and the Brightview youngster claimed the gold.

For her father Jason, it was a proud moment to see her come out on top.

"The ACT (International Open) is the most popular out of the internationals in Australia,” Mr Lynch said.

"It's very rare for a kid her age to win it.”

The only other girl who might be able to match her judo silverware tally is her younger sister Olivia.

The sisters are set to compete in 35 tournaments this year and Jason is also hoping the two will also get the chance to prove their worth on the world stage in July.

"We're trying to get some sponsors to get the girls to California for the worlds,” he said.