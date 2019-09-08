Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RESTART: The Gatton Hawks U18 team has a new coach and a new-look side, and is ready to try and best last year’s finals performance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
RESTART: The Gatton Hawks U18 team has a new coach and a new-look side, and is ready to try and best last year’s finals performance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Rugby League

Young Hawks ready to spread their wings under new coach

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
12th May 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gatton Hawks U18 side was preparing for another flying start to the rugby league season when COVID-19 impacted community sports.

Now, the new coach is eager to get his new-look team back on the field and training, hoping to build on last season's grand-final success.

The young Hawks last year fell tragically short of claiming their first grand final win in 32 years, going down to the Dalby Diehards 32-12.

READ MORE: FULL COVERAGE: Finals heartbreak for Gatton Hawks

With just three members of last year's team still on the roster, new coach Rob Bichel knew he was in for a tough season but had been heartened by the young side's performance in training before the season stalled.

Gatton Hawks U18 coach Rob Bichel (left) is keen to get the young Hawks back to training. Picture: Ann Bichel
Gatton Hawks U18 coach Rob Bichel (left) is keen to get the young Hawks back to training. Picture: Ann Bichel

"There's plenty of new blood in the team - it will just be (down to) how we get it to gel together," Bichel said.

"They had a few training sessions prior to COVID shutting things down and all the boys are really excited about how much they were learning."

READ MORE: DEADLINE: Hawks' coach hopeful to recommence 2020 season

Some of the Hawks' U16 players have made to move to the U18 side, along with three players from the Western Mustangs representative side.

Bichel has also brought in Darron Skinner-Martin as assistant coach and said his work with the side had already impressed both Bichel and the team.

"He's one of the best managers of young men that I've seen - ever," he said.

"The way the boys engage at training when they're learning so much new stuff - I am excited about that.

"To see them enthused at training at the fact that they were learning things, especially from Darron, was really exciting for me."

READ MORE: Hawks look to end 32 year premiership drought

But the coach is well aware of the tough job he faces, with a reduced competition likely to kick off in June, set to be a tough test for the Hawks.

 

Coach Rob Bichel (left) said while he won’t write off his team’s chances of making the finals, they were in for a tough season. Picture: Ann Bichel
Coach Rob Bichel (left) said while he won’t write off his team’s chances of making the finals, they were in for a tough season. Picture: Ann Bichel

"We've got a long road ahead of us - to only have retained three players out of last year's side is a major obstacle," he said.

"The under 16 competition in Toowoomba last year was a really strong competition."

But he said he wouldn't write of his side's chances of making the finals yet, with the team yet to play a game.

gatton hawks rugby league gatton hawks u18s toowooomba rugby league
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Harvest worker shortage revoked amid mass virus job losses

        premium_icon Harvest worker shortage revoked amid mass virus job losses

        Rural Paddocks usually filled with working backpackers during the Valley’s harvest now include plenty of job seekers, following mass job losses amid the coronavirus.

        ‘New drive by’: Drones flying too close to Lockyer homes

        premium_icon ‘New drive by’: Drones flying too close to Lockyer homes

        Crime A Regency Downs mother found her tyres slashed and caravan broken into the night...

        How Inland Rail could turn the Valley into export powerhouse

        premium_icon How Inland Rail could turn the Valley into export powerhouse

        Rural A fast-tracked business case could prove to be a major boon for the Lockyer...

        Digital doorknock calls for donation support

        premium_icon Digital doorknock calls for donation support

        Community Unable to carry out their usual doorknock appeal, The Salvation Army is moving...