28°
News

Young Hawks need a boost for Townsville trek

Lachlan Mcivor
| 22nd Mar 2017 9:22 AM
READY TO FLY: The Gatton Hawks U10s will travel to Townsville in July to compete in the Gorden Tallis Cup.
READY TO FLY: The Gatton Hawks U10s will travel to Townsville in July to compete in the Gorden Tallis Cup. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RUGBY LEAGUE: For two days in July, the Gatton Hawks U10s will eat, drink and sleep footy as a part of the 2017 Gorden Tallis Cup.

It might be a few months before they make the trek up to Townsville for the competition but the young Hawks are already buzzing with excitement.

It will be the first time the club has sent a side to the competition, now in its 16th year, named after the Queensland and Brisbane Broncos legend.

Coach Ryan McDonald said his young charges couldn't wait to get up north.

"We thought no one has done it before so we'll give it a go,” Mr McDonald said.

"It's a big deal for these boys, they're all very excited.

"Hopefully they can keep that enthusiasm, they all get along pretty well.”

Cutting down the squad from more than 30 to the final 15 was the cause for a few sleepless nights for their coach.

"It was a tough decision, obviously everybody couldn't make it,” he said.

"It was a bit heartbreaking for me.

"If all else fails it will make them a bit more eager for next year and it gets them used to rep.”

The boys picked were selected through a criteria including footy skills, attitude in training and general behaviour.

McDonald wanted the players to get a taste of what it took to play at a higher level and prepare them for representative selection in the future.

"I'm trying to get that feel for them from a young age,” he said.

"On a club level it will be a great experience for the boys to get them up there.”

Having the shot to not only play together in a completely different environment, but living together for a few days was invaluable experience.

"It's going to be just like a big footy camp,” he said.

"Just a taste for them to get used to that scene and hopefully make some strides to get better and egg them on a bit more.”

Ahead of the 2017 season, the young Hawks have been drilled on their defensive duties and are working hard on their fitness.

"They've been hating me for it (but) when it comes down to the day, the rest will take care of itself,” he said.

"A lot of these boys are quite skilful players, so I wasn't too worried about that.”

Being in top condition will be important in the hot conditions up north but it will take another kind of effort to get the side in the right shape before they travel.

They are hoping to raise $10,000 for the trip.

Team manager Maretta McDonald said they are looking for sponsors to adorn their jerseys.

"We want to raise it here (in Gatton) as we are a Gatton team,” Mrs McDonald said.

"Any companies who want to sponsor, contact the Hawks and they can put you in the right direction.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  fundraiser gatton hawks gorden tallis cup rugby league townsville

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Young Hawks need a boost for Townsville trek

Young Hawks need a boost for Townsville trek

The Gatton Hawks U10s are heading to Townsville for the Gorden Tallis Cup in July.

Lockyer geologists rocked by phenomenal find

ROCK STAR DISCOVERY: Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan talks palagonite with geologists Guy Lewington and Martin I'Ons at the Mt Sylvia Soil Conditioner site.

Rare rock found in the Lockyer is a game changer for farming.

Team J and J raise 12k in World's Greatest Shave

HAPPY TO HELP: Ellie Winzar was just one of many to shave their hair in support of Team J and J's World's Greatest Shave event at the Fairways Tavern and Golf Club.

Team J and J raised almost $12,000 as a part of the WGS.

Laidley High students help to close gap

SHARING TRADITION: As part of a Close the Gap ceremony, Laidley High Indigenous dance troupe performed for students on Thursday, march 16.

Laidley High celebrates Close the Gap Day

Local Partners

The long goodbye: Oblivious MAFS groom is finally dumped

WHILE one wife has dumped her unsuspecting husband with a slow and painful speech, another almost let Snapchat end her marriage.

Lockyer geologists rocked by phenomenal find

ROCK STAR DISCOVERY: Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan talks palagonite with geologists Guy Lewington and Martin I'Ons at the Mt Sylvia Soil Conditioner site.

Rare rock found in the Lockyer is a game changer for farming.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Adele fan denies 'fat shaming', blames Gabba

A WOMAN who was accused of ‘fat-shaming’ a fellow patron at a Brisbane Adele concert has denied the claim and slammed the venue for not doing its bit

CMC Awards: It's a night to rock for Lee Kernaghan

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Glamour for boy from the bush

Moonshine cocktails flow for CMC Rocks

TOP DROP: Wade Curtis from Pumpyard Bar and Brewery makes a cocktail with Missin' Ippy Moonshine with Flinders Peak Winery manager Aretha Acton.

PHOTOS: Festival inspires new liqueur blend and cocktail range

Channel 10 weighs in on the future of Neighbours

Neighbours launched the career of Kylie Minogue.

Angry UK Neighbours’ fans have already launched a petition

Viewers slam ‘cruel, shameless’ Michelle

Michelle is public enemy number one after dumping Jesse.

JESSE’S heart was brutally broken on national television last night.

Fame's not alien to Rebecca

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

Life star Rebecca Ferguson faces terror in space with Ryan Reynolds.

Josh acts like My Kitchen Rules' biggest jerk

Wife Amy rebukes Josh for his inflammatory comments towards Court and Duncan on My Kitchen Rules.

JOSH’S latest outburst cements him as the biggest jerk on MKR.

Prime Position, Homesite or Duplex - Close to Fairholme!

25a Wirra Wirra Street, Mount Lofty 4350

Residential Land Exclusive opportunity, a unique vacant block of land in an absolute prime ... For sale now or by...

Exclusive opportunity, a unique vacant block of land in an absolute prime location has finally become available, this beautiful block is flat and elevated, easy to...

Start Here! A Delightful First Home or an Investor Jump Starter

5 Cay Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This terrific home is located in the heart of Newtown close to multiple major shopping complexes, great schools, parklands and transport. The owner has maintained...

Very Neat and Tidy Duplex Unit

1/15 Yalumba Crescent, Wilsonton Heights 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000

Located in a quiet Crescent, this immaculate Duplex unit has an outstanding set of features including....... No Body Corp (just 1/2 insurance) Security...

Big home, Big Shed, Big Block..and a Granny Flat

12 Stewart Street, Withcott 4352

House 6 2 3 $399,000

PLEASE CLICK THE VIDEO LINK FOR A TOUR OF THE HOME Situated on over half an acre of fenced, flat landscaped grounds in a quiet street is one very special property.

Character, Location and Privacy

174 Long Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 2 1 1 Interest Over...

Situated within walking distance of South Town Shopping and Centenary Heights High School, we have a very comfortable to live in home (recently tenanted at $285...

Shed, Neat Home and HUGE Pergola

59 Strathconan Dr, Glenvale 4350

House 3 1 4 Buyers Over...

Backing onto Parkland, this very neat and tidy three bedroom home boasts only one neighbour. 2 street access maximises yard space, both to the powered 6x6m...

Your place to call HOME 4 bed + large 1,062m2 block

42 Whitman Street, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Above...

A fantastic opportunity to enter the property market is waiting just for you, nestled in popular Westbrook. A great price point - THE most ideal property available...

Classic Triple Gable in Mount Lofty

29 Mary Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 3 2 2 Interest above...

A perfect opportunity to make the most of living in a character home, conveniently located to schools , shopping centres and cafes. Renovate further and value add ...

Everything You could Want - Stake your Claim Here!!

21 Lavena Drive, Darling Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 Interest Above...

This immaculately presented family home set in a quiet street is only a short walk to the glorious Japanese gardens and Darling Heights Primary School. You will...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!