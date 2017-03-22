Young Hawks need a boost for Townsville trek

READY TO FLY: The Gatton Hawks U10s will travel to Townsville in July to compete in the Gorden Tallis Cup.

RUGBY LEAGUE: For two days in July, the Gatton Hawks U10s will eat, drink and sleep footy as a part of the 2017 Gorden Tallis Cup.

It might be a few months before they make the trek up to Townsville for the competition but the young Hawks are already buzzing with excitement.

It will be the first time the club has sent a side to the competition, now in its 16th year, named after the Queensland and Brisbane Broncos legend.

Coach Ryan McDonald said his young charges couldn't wait to get up north.

"We thought no one has done it before so we'll give it a go,” Mr McDonald said.

"It's a big deal for these boys, they're all very excited.

"Hopefully they can keep that enthusiasm, they all get along pretty well.”

Cutting down the squad from more than 30 to the final 15 was the cause for a few sleepless nights for their coach.

"It was a tough decision, obviously everybody couldn't make it,” he said.

"It was a bit heartbreaking for me.

"If all else fails it will make them a bit more eager for next year and it gets them used to rep.”

The boys picked were selected through a criteria including footy skills, attitude in training and general behaviour.

McDonald wanted the players to get a taste of what it took to play at a higher level and prepare them for representative selection in the future.

"I'm trying to get that feel for them from a young age,” he said.

"On a club level it will be a great experience for the boys to get them up there.”

Having the shot to not only play together in a completely different environment, but living together for a few days was invaluable experience.

"It's going to be just like a big footy camp,” he said.

"Just a taste for them to get used to that scene and hopefully make some strides to get better and egg them on a bit more.”

Ahead of the 2017 season, the young Hawks have been drilled on their defensive duties and are working hard on their fitness.

"They've been hating me for it (but) when it comes down to the day, the rest will take care of itself,” he said.

"A lot of these boys are quite skilful players, so I wasn't too worried about that.”

Being in top condition will be important in the hot conditions up north but it will take another kind of effort to get the side in the right shape before they travel.

They are hoping to raise $10,000 for the trip.

Team manager Maretta McDonald said they are looking for sponsors to adorn their jerseys.

"We want to raise it here (in Gatton) as we are a Gatton team,” Mrs McDonald said.

"Any companies who want to sponsor, contact the Hawks and they can put you in the right direction.”