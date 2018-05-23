Young Hawk picked for South West Mustangs side

YOUNG GUN: Jake Taylor has been selected for the 2018 South West Mustangs U13 side.

YOUNG GUN: Jake Taylor has been selected for the 2018 South West Mustangs U13 side. Lachlan McIvor

RUGBY LEAGUE: He might often be the smallest player on the field, but that doesn't stop Jake Taylor from standing out.

The young Gatton Hawks player was selected for the South West Mustangs U13 side after impressing for the Toowoomba Clydesdales at trials in Warwick last weekend.

He will head to Chinchilla to contest the 2018 Central Division Junior Carnival on June 8-10 and fly the flag for the junior Hawks as the only player from the club selected.

Jake, who plays as hooker, relishes cutting opposition players down to size with his hard tackling and his father Jason said the first-time Mustangs selection was down to his son's commitment to improving his game.

"He doesn't stop,” Jason laughed.

"That's all it's been ever since we put in a football in his hand, when his aunties gave him a football when he was two or three.

"He's just worked his way up and worked hard at his tackling. He got told what he was doing wrong and fixed it.”

Jason played for Gatton for two years as a teenager and was no stranger to representative selection himself.

"But he beat me - I only got to the Clydesdales and he got to the Mustangs,” he laughed.

"I was pretty proud when he got his named called out after a couple of years of getting disappointed.

"I just hope he plays his best and and strives to go further.”

The South Sydney Rabbitohs mad youngster was "shocked” when he heard he got the nod.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the (Hawks) for motivating me,” Jake said.

