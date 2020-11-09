Young Gympie dad did burnout before refusing a breath test

Tori Dillan Faraj was filmed hooning before being arrested and refusing a breath test.

A YOUNG Gympie father resisted arrest and later refused a breath test after he was filmed hooning in a silver Ford Falcon earlier this year.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard Tori Dillan Faraj, 22, was driving the Falcon on Old Maryborough Rd on September 4 when he did a burnout for about 40 metres heading into Fairway Drive, causing smoke to issue from the rear tires and make excessive noise.

Prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court Faraj's driving drew the attention of two witnesses, who filmed the burnout and followed him to a residence on Fairway Drive.

Once Faraj reached the residence the witnesses confronted him and waited for police to arrive.

Sgt Manns said Faraj appeared unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words when police arrived, and a smell of burning rubber was coming from the garage of the residence.

When asked Faraj didn't supply his name to one of the officers, telling him "it's none of your business".

Faraj then resisted attempts to arrest him and had to be restrained on the ground, the court heard.

He refused a breath test once he returned to the police station.

Faraj's lawyer told the court his client was a father of two and was the sole breadwinner for his family, and planned to go and work in the mines in the future.

Faraj pleaded guilty to wilfully driving a vehicle in such a way that it made unnecessary noise or smoke, as well as obstructing police, contravening a requirement given by police and refusing a breath test.

He was fined a total of $1200 and banned from driving for one year.