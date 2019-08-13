Young-gun handler bags Ekka first place and champion

TOP STOCK: Handler Hayden Beattie from JDH Fitting Service with winning steer in the 431kg to 460kg class, Shaggy.

TOP STOCK: Handler Hayden Beattie from JDH Fitting Service with winning steer in the 431kg to 460kg class, Shaggy. Andrea Davy

AMONG a massive class of competitors, 14-year-old Hayden Beattie sure can hold his nerve.

The young Glamorgan Vale handler was a consistent place-getter during the led steer event, winning Class 5, Led Steers between 431kg and 460kg.

There were 34 animals shown in the competition.

Judge Peter Collins selected the 448kg charolais-cross limousin steer Hayden was showing.

"His name is Shaggy," Hayden said.

"I have to stay calm and relaxed and just keep scratching him. Make sure I am keeping him happy."

Hayden bought Shaggy from George Massam, in Beuadesert, and said the steer had caught his eye when he went to buy.

"He just looked really nice, and stuck out from all the other ones," he said.

The day before, Hayden had another successful day in the ring, also winning Champion Junior Led Steer with Strike, a steer bred by Greg and Christine Bell of Kingaroy.

Strike's colouration and character were the winning characteristics for Hayden.

"(I chose him because) he was a speckle park, his colour, the black and white," he said.

"And because he was so quiet, his temperament was nice."

This quiet temperament came up trumps when Hayden took the young steer out on to the Ekka main arena.

"He just stood still for me and stood up perfectly."

Hayden's and Strike's Champion win capped off a successful showing season.

"Through the year at all the local shows I've been winning most of the parader comps with him too," he said.

The teenage cattleman learned his skills from his dad, who runs JDH Fitting Service.

Hayden said the experience of selecting his own cattle and showing them had been incredible.

"It was a good experience and it was my first year doing it," he said.

With the Ekka done and dusted for Hayden, he's already looking ahead to next year.

"Hopefully I can get some steers again, and maybe do it again," he said.

Sibling duo take places

IT WAS a small team, but still a mighty one, that Provenance Limousin Stud took to the Ekka - and it was all they needed.

The England Creek-based (via Fernvale) stud took two placings with a brother and sister pairing, and owner Andrew Stumer couldn't be happier.

"It was absolutely fantastic - we were stoked with the results we got," Mr Stumer said.

"We haven't exhibited ourselves (before). This is the first year we've done it. We were really happy with how things looked."

Young bull Provenance Prime Joker secured a third place against a strong line of contenders in the Limousin Junior Bull under 12 months of age section.

His full-sister Red Rock Rowena was to be out done by her little brother though - claiming second in Senior Limousin Cow 24 to 30 months of age.

The Brisbane win capped of a successful year for the stud, including a strong performance at its local show.

"We had some good results at the Lowood show - this year we've had a good run around the local shows, and brought home a fair heap of prizes," he said.

Mr Stumer said Prime Joker's placing was down to his presence in the show ring.

"He's always a nice soft calf, and he's always a standout - he's got a rich black coat, and he's a real showy calf," he said.

"He's got a really placid nature to him too."

His sister shared this calm nature, making them a joy to work with. You couldn't ask for two more well placid animals," he said.