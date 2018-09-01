Menu
Login
Breaking

Young girl missing from Stanthorpe home

Rae Wilson
by
1st Sep 2018 1:46 AM

A 13-year-old Stanthorpe girl has been missing for almost 12 hours. 

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate the girl who was last seen at 2.30pm in McGlew Street and has not contacted family since.

She is described as slim build, olive complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to phone police.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801617208

editors picks missing girl stanthorpe
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    A unique approach to cheese powered by passion

    A unique approach to cheese powered by passion

    News Di Piggott's sheep cheesery in Grantham has won multiple awards for its products and now she wantd the public to experience her world.

    Farming and footy passed down Jackwitz family line

    Farming and footy passed down Jackwitz family line

    News His great grandparents were the first to arrive on the property.

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    News This library doesn't need a membership and is open 24/7

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    Swimming She took up the sport five years ago.

    Local Partners