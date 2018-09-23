Menu
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Breaking

Young girl hospitalised after car and caravan crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
23rd Sep 2018 8:37 AM | Updated: 10:10 AM

A YOUNG girl was among those hospitalised after a car and caravan collided on a Central Queensland highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash on the Dawson Hwy around 4.45pm to reports of multiple injuries after a car and caravan crash.

A seven-year-old girl and 45-year-old man were both injured in the crash 20km south of Springsure.

Paramedics treated the girl for hand injuries while the man suffered injuries to his head.

Both were not in a critical condition and were taken to Springsure Hospital.

Crews then transported them to Emerald Hospital.

caravan crash central queensland dawson highway editors picks tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Thomas' dream has come true a decade on

    Thomas' dream has come true a decade on

    News More than two years of work has gone into Thomas Carlton's pride and joy, the project is finally nearing it's end.

    Bushfire reported near Glen Esk

    Bushfire reported near Glen Esk

    News People in the area may be affected by smoke

    Newly planted trees stolen straight out of soil in parklands

    Newly planted trees stolen straight out of soil in parklands

    News The group planted 35 trees for National Tree Day earlier this year.

    Local Partners