Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A girl has died of alleged mistreatment by a southern suburbs woman, who has now been charged with criminal neglect.
A girl has died of alleged mistreatment by a southern suburbs woman, who has now been charged with criminal neglect.
Crime

Young girl dies from alleged neglect

by Brad Crouch
31st Oct 2020 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged with criminal neglect and aggravated assault after a young girl in her care died of alleged mistreatment.

The woman, 51, of Adelaide's southern suburbs, was arrested by detectives from the Special Crimes Investigation Section on Thursday.

It is alleged a girl, whose age has not been released, suffered harm due to neglect while in the care of the woman.

The arrest follows an "extensive investigation" over several recent months by local detectives and specialist areas of SA Police.

The woman was granted bail and will appear in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on December 16.

"The Department for Child Protection cannot talk about specifics of the case as it is currently subject to a police investigation," a spokesman said on Friday night.

 

Originally published as Young girl dies from alleged neglect

child neglect crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics on scene at single-vehicle rollover accident

        Premium Content Paramedics on scene at single-vehicle rollover accident

        News Paramedics have been called to the scene of a traffic accident in the Lockyer Valley

        REPLAY: Palaszczuk v Frecklington in final debate

        REPLAY: Palaszczuk v Frecklington in final debate

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk v Deb Frecklington in final election debate

        Fire ant worker in Gatton court for unlicensed driving charge

        Premium Content Fire ant worker in Gatton court for unlicensed driving...

        Crime A FIRE ant eradication worker has appeared in Gatton court for two charges.

        Premier announces NSW-QLD border decision

        Premium Content Premier announces NSW-QLD border decision

        News Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces border decision