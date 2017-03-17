Young Gatton Hawks to spread their wings in 2017

READY TO GO: Hawks A-grade co-coach Nick Harch will build around local and younger talent.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks A-grade team will be built around a core of local talent and young guns this season as the side looks to rebuild following their fourth place finish last year.

In his second year in charge of the club's top side, Nick Harch will share the duties with Mick Armstrong as co-coach.

"It's a plus, the more help you have the better,” Harch said.

Harch has been happy with pre-season preparations, although they fell 38-22 to the Goodna Eagles in a trial game on the weekend.

"We haven't gone out and spent big money and brought in a heap like previous years, or like some clubs have this year,” he said.

"We're relying a lot on local and younger talent, a few outsiders but no real big names.”

Billy Jackwitz and Shannon Hicks are two returning names set to give Gatton a boost.

"Both were really impressive in their first (trial) game back,” Harch said.

The Gatton coach of nearly 20 years wants his side to come out of the blocks firing.

"It is a rebuilding year for us probably,” he said.

"We've lost a lot of talented and more experienced players and we're trying to start again with a lot of kids.”

Their first test of the season is a visit from Oakey this Sunday at Cahill Park at 11.30am.

"If we can have a good year this year with a lot of that young group, it just bodes well for the future to keep growing from there,” Harch said.