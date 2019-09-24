Young filmmaker uses video to detail childhood racism

JEREMY Bobby knows first-hand what it's like to face casual racism, growing up as a person of colour in the late 2000s.

Now in his final year of film school, the 24-year-old is calling on his childhood experiences to inform the narrative of his graduate film.

Mr Bobby, who is from the Solomon Islands, grew up in Gatton after his family moved to the Lockyer Valley in 2005.

"When we arrived, we were some of the first few coloured families there and we copped it all," he said.

He said casual racism included singling someone out or making them feel different for "who or what" they are.

"It's when it's delivered in a way like a throwaway comment," he said.

"Or, like, touching hair without permission - that's something I've had to deal with, having an afro going through high school."

Shannon Panzram and Jeremy Bobby at the Lockyer District High School Formal.

The Griffith Film School student said he hadn't seen a film told from the perspective of a person of colour living in Australia.

"I want to inspire conversation," he said.

"I think the more we talk about these things, the more we will be able to see different points of views and how people feel."

Mr Bobby set to work, tackling the project for his major university assessment.

"It's pretty much based on my experiences throughout my school years," he said.

"It's the story of two characters who experience casual racism."

The movie, which is a series of vignettes, was filmed at Lockyer District High School.

While the film is a university assignment, Mr Bobby has his sights set on screening it internationally.

"It's one of the biggest goals because it's so important to talk about it," he said.

"It's a topic people do just shrug off. Australia is always labelled as egalitarian and multicultural but there are places here where kids aren't taught how to view other races."