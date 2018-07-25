Young farmers face off at Gatton Show

HOLD ON: Participants were put through their paces during the Young Farmers Challenge at the 2018 Gatton Show on Friday.

HOLD ON: Participants were put through their paces during the Young Farmers Challenge at the 2018 Gatton Show on Friday. Lachlan McIvor

INDIVIDUALLY the tasks might not seem out of the ordinary for those working on the land but thrown all together, with a crowd watching and the clock ticking, things can get pretty interesting.

Eager participants took on the annual Young Farmers Challenge on Friday night to get the Gatton Show under way.

After plucking a team mate out of a swag and rolling it up, competitors packed up a box of broccoli, shifted some pipes, hauled each other around in a wheelbarrow and tried their hand at an imitation cow "pregnancy test''.

They then stopped the clock by flipping a tractor tyre over the finish line.

Gatton Show Society's Next Gen Committee president Clare Webster said interest grows every year.

"It went really well, definitely a bit more challenging than I think the participants were planning on,” Ms Webster said.

"It's always a bit of a fun but a nerve wracking event to put on because you never know... we can practice and work the kinks out of the obstacles ourselves but you don't know until you run people through their paces whether they're going to pan out but I think they did.”

Most of the entrants were locals but a couple of ring-ins from Pittsworth got involved to keep the familiar faces on their toes.

While they might not exactly qualify as young anymore, a special team including Lockyer MP Jim McDonald and Lockyer Valley Regional Councillors Jason Cook and Rick Vela were also thrown through the gauntlet.

Kait Shultz, Jack Murphy, Patrick Webster and Matthew Kammholz came out on top in the main event against some fierce competition.

She said getting young people involved in the challenge was a good way to get them hooked on the show scene.

"More and more teams want to get involved and we've got to keep thinking of new and different things to put them through their paces,” she said.

"It's entertainment for the people who are here on the Friday night and it's something that the Next Gen Committee can take ownership of.

"For the participants it's really good to have a fun thing to be a part of, it doesn't cost them anything. It's just a bit of fun and they can win some money but it also shows them what we do here at the Gatton Show and they might want to get involved.”